From left, Devonte Walker, Jermaine Reed, and Ray Charles Martin.
From left, Devonte Walker, Jermaine Reed, and Ray Charles Martin. Biloxi Police Department
From left, Devonte Walker, Jermaine Reed, and Ray Charles Martin. Biloxi Police Department

Crime

June 13, 2017 4:50 PM

Three men mugged someone at gunpoint but only one has been arrested, police say

By Wesley Muller

wmuller@sunherald.com

BILOXI

U.S. Marshals on Tuesday arrested a Biloxi man accused of mugging a resident at gunpoint, but two other suspected accomplices are still wanted.

Devonte Johnques Walker, 25, faces a charge of armed robbery.

The U.S. Marshals Regional Fugitive Task Force arrested Walker in the 300 block of Croesus Street on a warrant stemming from an incident that occurred the night of May 18, Biloxi police Sgt. O’Neil Adams said.

In that incident, Adams said Walker held a victim at gunpoint in the 500 block of Division Street while two other men assaulted and robbed the victim of an undisclosed amount of money. The victim suffered injuries and was treated at an area hospital, Adams said.

Police issued warrants for Walker’s alleged accomplices, 37-year-old Ray Charles Martin Jr. and 26-year-old Jermaine Deangelo Reed, both of Biloxi.

“Reed and Martin currently have active warrants and are being sought by the U.S. Marshals Regional Task Force,” Adams said.

Anyone with information regarding their whereabouts is urged to contact Sgt. Rick Allen at 228-235-6767 or Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers at 877-787-5898 or online at mscoastcrimestoppers.com.

Walker is being held in the Harrison County jail in lieu of a $25,000 bond set by Justice Court Judge Albert Fountain.

Wesley Muller: 228-896-2322, @WesleySMuller

Unlimited Digital Access for just $1.99.

Sign up now for full access to our website, the digital newspaper, apps and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

The judge warned them not to talk!

The judge warned them not to talk! 0:25

The judge warned them not to talk!
Teen found dead in Greene County was seen on surveillance camera in Lucedale 0:47

Teen found dead in Greene County was seen on surveillance camera in Lucedale
Home security video captures theft of golf clubs 0:30

Home security video captures theft of golf clubs

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos