Three men mugged someone at gunpoint but only one has been arrested, police say

U.S. Marshals on Tuesday arrested a Biloxi man accused of mugging a resident at gunpoint, but two other suspected accomplices are still wanted.
Devonte Johnques Walker, 25, faces a charge of armed robbery.
The U.S. Marshals Regional Fugitive Task Force arrested Walker in the 300 block of Croesus Street on a warrant stemming from an incident that occurred the night of May 18, Biloxi police Sgt. O’Neil Adams said.
In that incident, Adams said Walker held a victim at gunpoint in the 500 block of Division Street while two other men assaulted and robbed the victim of an undisclosed amount of money. The victim suffered injuries and was treated at an area hospital, Adams said.
Police issued warrants for Walker’s alleged accomplices, 37-year-old Ray Charles Martin Jr. and 26-year-old Jermaine Deangelo Reed, both of Biloxi.
“Reed and Martin currently have active warrants and are being sought by the U.S. Marshals Regional Task Force,” Adams said.
Anyone with information regarding their whereabouts is urged to contact Sgt. Rick Allen at 228-235-6767 or Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers at 877-787-5898 or online at mscoastcrimestoppers.com.
Walker is being held in the Harrison County jail in lieu of a $25,000 bond set by Justice Court Judge Albert Fountain.
