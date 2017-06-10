This an edited video of two Pascagoula Police Department dash cameras recorded during a traffic stop in Pascagoula on July 29, 2016, involving Moss Point Police Chief Art McClung. It has been edited for time. The full version also is available at SunHerald.com Courtesy of Pascagoula Police Department
June 10, 2017 11:40 AM

Two police officers arrested for DUI, disorderly conduct after fight, sheriff says

By Jeff Clark

Two police officers were arrested Friday night in Jackson County on charges of DUI and disorderly conduct, Jackson County Shreiff Mike Ezell said.

Arrested were Raymond Lias of the Moss Point Police Department and Michael Ladnier of the Pascagoula Police Department.

Around 8:30, deputies responded to a report of a fight in the parking lot of Beachview Package Store at 3709 Beachview Drive in Gulf Park Estates, Ezell said. He said there appeared to be an earlier altercation between the two officers, which led to the fight at the package store.

Both officers were off duty at the time of the incident. They were taken to the Jackson County Jail on the misdemeanor charges.

