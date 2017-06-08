He faces more than deportation after agents searched his cellphones, feds say

A man from Mexico faces more than deportation after a traffic stop. A review of his two cellphones revealed child porn and beastility videos, an affidavit says.
Gustavo Milan-Arizmendi, 29, was arrested in a traffic stop Tuesday on Interstate 10 near Mile Marker 34 and admitted he is in the U.S. without permission, a Customs and Border Patrol agent wrote in a sworn statement.
Arizmendi was being questioned at Border Patrol Station Gulfport, where the agent said a review of his two cellphones revealed a number of sexually explicit videos. Some of them, lasting from 55 seconds to two minutes, showed sexual activity involving the following: A woman with a boy in diapers. Two juveniles, a boy and a girl. A woman and a male dog.
Children in the videos were younger than 12, the affidavit says.
Arizmendi allegedly admitted he had downloaded an app and joined a group that sent him pornographic videos and pictures. He claimed he had deleted the app and the group, but said the group had added him back under a different phone number.
He is being held for federal marshals at the Harrison County jail pending hearings in U.S. District Court.
Arizmendi was driving westbound on I-10 in a 2000 Cadillac Escalade registered to a Tomball, Texas man, in the Houston metro area, the affidavit says. He allegedly was changing lanes suddenly for no apparent reason and without a signal, and kept looking in his rear-view mirror as a Border Patrol car followed him.
A database check showed Border Patrol in an unspecified area had stopped him before, and he was allowed to return to Mexico on his own, the affidavit says.
Arizmendi had a Mexican voter’s identification card, but no paperwork authorizing him to visit the U.S.
People detained on a criminal complaint on a federal arrest warrant are held with no bond pending court action. In many cases, they remain in custody pending the results of a grand jury review.
Robin Fitzgerald: 228-896-2307, @robincrimenews
