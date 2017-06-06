He tried to use fake urine at a drug test. Feds want to send him back to prison.

A probationer tried to use fake urine for a mandatory drug test and then tested positive for meth when he was caught, a court document says.
Nicholas Joseph Shiyou had a device holding synthetic urine in a bag strapped to his back when he tried to use the fake urine for a drug test on Feb. 9, a probation officer wrote. And when he gave a sample of his own urine after that, it showed he had meth in his system.
Those are two of 11 probation violations shown for Shiyou, who was living in Saucier when he and eight other men were arrested in a meth-trafficking conspiracy in April 2012. They were busted after the U.S. Postal Service intercepted a package of crystal meth from Mexico. It was destined for a Waveland man’s home.
Shiyou, now living in Hancock County, received one of the lowest prison terms in the case, investigated over a two-year period by Homeland Security Investigations.
Shiyou received a 43-month prison term on a guilty plea to a conspiracy charge involving the distribution of meth. He was fined $3,500 and given four years of probation.
Shiyou was released from prison to probation May 15, 2015, records show.
He began violating his probation 1 1/2 years later, according to a petition for an arrest warrant.
The violations include multiple incidents of associating with other felons and failing to notify his probation officer he’d been contacted by the Hancock County Sheriff’s Department.
He was fired from his job in April, didn’t report it, and failed to get a new job, the document said.
Also, he reportedly failed to show up for his first alcohol/drug abuse treatment session May 8.
A final hearing to revoke his probation is set for June 12.
He was arrested May 30 and is being held with no bond for federal marshals at the Harrison County jail.
An attorney has filed a motion asking if Shiyou can be released until the hearing. The motion says Shiyou is not a flight risk; he has been living next door to his parents in Hancock County, helps his mother care for his bed-ridden father and helps his mother with nine rental properties. He also has a two-week visitation period with his children.
A federal prosecutor has disagreed in a motion that says Shiyou has already shown he can’t comply with orders.
Robin Fitzgerald: 228-896-2307, @robincrimenews
