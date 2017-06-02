Hancock sheriff's officials need help identifying two people accused of trying to break in to Dylan's Seafood market in Bay St. Louis.
Crime

June 02, 2017 3:40 PM

Video shows 2 people attempting break-in at Bay St. Louis seafood market

By Justin Mitchell

jmitchell@sunherald.com

Hancock County sheriff’s officials need the public’s help to identify two people caught on camera trying to break into a seafood store.

The sheriff’s office released surveillance video on Facebook from Dylan’s Seafood, at the corner of Washington Street and Old Spanish Trail.

Investigator Glenn Grannan said the two suspects broke the front glass but did not take anything from inside of the market.

The two suspects are wearing hoodies and backpacks. They can be seen walking around the perimeter of the store, breaking the front window and then abruptly running away.

Anyone with information about the incident should call Mississippi Crime Stoppers at 877-7878-5898, or call the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office at 228-255-9191. You can also submit a tip at www.mscoastcrimestoppers.com.

Justin Mitchell: 228-604-0705, @JustinMitchell_

  Comments  

