Police release pictures of women suspected of shoplifting

Surveillance cameras at the Foot Locker in Edgewater Mall took pictures of three women police say are sought in a felony shoplifting investigation.
Biloxi police released their pictures Wednesday, asking that anyone who recognizes them give a tip.
The women allegedly stole items from the store about 4 p.m. May 24, Biloxi Police Investigator Steve Kelly said.
One woman wore a Nike shirt and blue jeans with holes on the front legs of the pants, Kelly said. One wore a multi-colored shirt, black pants and a blue jean-style jacket. The other wore a dark blue shirt and pants.
No details were released on items taken. The retail chain store sells brand-name athletic shoes, clothes and accessories.
To give a tip, call the Biloxi Police Department at 228-392-0641 or its Criminal Investigations Division at 228-435-6112, or email the Biloxi Criminal Intelligence Unit at ciu@biloxi.ms.us. Or call Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers at 1-877-787-5898 or give a tip online at mscoastcrimestoppers.com.
Robin Fitzgerald: 228-896-2307, @robincrimenews
