Police say this woman with holes in the front legs of her pants is one of three sought in a felony shoplifting reported May 24 at the Foot Locker at Edgewater Mall in Biloxi.
Crime

May 31, 2017 11:55 AM

Police release pictures of women suspected of shoplifting

By Robin Fitzgerald

rfitzgerald@sunherald.com

Biloxi

Surveillance cameras at the Foot Locker in Edgewater Mall took pictures of three women police say are sought in a felony shoplifting investigation.

Biloxi police released their pictures Wednesday, asking that anyone who recognizes them give a tip.

The women allegedly stole items from the store about 4 p.m. May 24, Biloxi Police Investigator Steve Kelly said.

One woman wore a Nike shirt and blue jeans with holes on the front legs of the pants, Kelly said. One wore a multi-colored shirt, black pants and a blue jean-style jacket. The other wore a dark blue shirt and pants.

No details were released on items taken. The retail chain store sells brand-name athletic shoes, clothes and accessories.

To give a tip, call the Biloxi Police Department at 228-392-0641 or its Criminal Investigations Division at 228-435-6112, or email the Biloxi Criminal Intelligence Unit at ciu@biloxi.ms.us. Or call Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers at 1-877-787-5898 or give a tip online at mscoastcrimestoppers.com.

Robin Fitzgerald: 228-896-2307, @robincrimenews

