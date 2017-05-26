Quincy LaBauve, 31, left, and Richard McIntyre, 40, were arrested on unrelated child exploitation charges.
May 26, 2017 10:54 AM

Two Coast men arrested by Attorney General’s Office on child pornography charges

By Jeff Clark

Two Coast men were arrested Thursday by state Attorney General Jim Hood’s office on charges of exploitation.

Hood said Quincy Joseph LaBauve, 31, of Biloxi, was arrested on two counts of child exploitation for possession of child pornography. LaBauve is being held in the Harrison County jail in lieu of a $100,000 bond by Judge Albert Fountain.

Biloxi police assisted with LaBauve’s arrest.

Also arrested was Richard Joseph McIntyre, of D’Iberville, 40, on a charge of exploitation for possession of child pornography, Hood said. McIntyre’s bond was set at $50,000 by Fountain.

D’Iberville police assisted with McIntyre’s arrest.

Jeff Clark: 228-896-2329

