Police say he tried to disable burglary alarm. Instead cops came calling.

Police responding to a burglary alarm at a church on 39th Avenue said they found a man hiding inside it.
Melvin Grayer, 60, is a convicted burglar with pending felony charges.
Grayer was inside Tabernacle of Faith Church when police responded to a 4:20 a.m. burglary call Thursday, Gulfport police Sgt. Joshua Bromen said.
Officers saw a broken window when they arrived and were clearing the building when they found Grayer, he said.
“He didn’t have time to take anything, but he tried to disable the burglary alarm and he caused some damage,” Bromen said.
Police arrested Grayer, a Gulfport resident, on a felony burglary charge, along with possession of drug paraphernalia, a misdemeanor.
Judge Brandon Ladner has denied bond. Grayer has served time for a burglary of a business from a 2011 arrest.
He is facing trial in Harrison County Circuit Court on two counts of burglary and three counts of taking a motor vehicle from arrests in 2015, the Harrison County jail docket shows.
Also, a burglary charge from an arrest in 2016 has been bound over to a grand jury.
Robin Fitzgerald: 228-896-2307, @robincrimenews
Comments