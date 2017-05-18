Jackson County sheriff’s deputy admits having sex with a female inmate

A veteran Jackson County deputy pleaded guilty Thursday to unlawful sexual activity with an inmate while he was on duty.
Bradley Scott Davis, 36, of Moss Point, slipped into court Thursday afternoon to enter the plea before Judge Dale Harkey. The judge deferred sentencing pending the outcome of a pre-sentence investigative report.
As part of his plea, Davis admitted to engaging in oral sex with a female inmate while he was on duty at the Jackson County jail over a two-week period in June.
Davis is facing up to five years in prison, a $5,000 fine or both. He must also register as a sex offender.
Prosecutors have recommended sentence of five years, with two years to serve and three years under post-release supervision plus fines. A sentencing date has not yet been seen.
Davis worked for the Sheriff’s Department for 11 years.
A second deputy, Johnathan Jenkins, 33, of Indianola, was arrested on a charge of unlawful sexual activity along with Davis following their indictments in October.
Jenkins is accused of engaging in oral sex with a female inmate for two days in September. He has pleaded not guilty and is out of jail on a $10,000 bond.
Both deputies were terminated following the indictments.
“Law enforcement swear to uphold the law when the take their oath and wear the bade,” District Attorney Tony Lawrence said. “There are many great members of law enforcement who serve the public and follow the law every day. It is a sad affair when one violates the honor of the badge”
Margaret Baker: 228-896-0538, @Margar45
