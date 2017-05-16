David Parker
David Parker
David Parker

Crime

May 16, 2017 11:20 AM

Man assaults ambulance crew that came to help him, sheriff says

By Robin Fitzgerald

rfitzgerald@sunherald.com

Hancock County

A Bay St. Louis man assaulted two ambulance workers who had come to help him and then threatened to get revenge, Sheriff Ricky Adam said.

David Waltman Parker, 18, assaulted two employees of American Medical Response on Monday after an ambulance crew responded to a call for emergency medical attention, Adam said.

One of the AMR employees, a woman, required medical attention.

“He twisted her arm and her wrists pretty bad,” Adam said. “He was screaming and hollering, very belligerent.”

Parker appeared to have drug-related issues, Adam said.

Deputies arrested Parker on two counts each of simple assault on an emergency medical worker and retaliation against a public servant. The charges are felonies with maximum penalties of 14 years in prison and an $8,000 fine for all four counts.

He was being held with no bond at the Hancock County jail pending a court hearing.

Robin Fitzgerald: 228-896-2307, @robincrimenews

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Home security video captures theft of golf clubs

Home security video captures theft of golf clubs 0:30

Home security video captures theft of golf clubs
(Not so) smooth criminals 2:14

(Not so) smooth criminals
Police intercept 109 pounds of marijuana destined for Gulfport spring break 0:59

Police intercept 109 pounds of marijuana destined for Gulfport spring break

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos