Gulfport murder suspect, four others arrested in multiple burglaries

Gulfport murder suspect Gary Perkins and four other men have been arrested following investigation of eight burglaries.
They were arrested Tuesday while Harrison County deputies were investigating burglaries and one that had just occurred on Menge Avenue in Pass Christian, Sheriff Troy Peterson said in a news release.
Sheriff’s investigators learned Long Beach police had found the suspects in a traffic stop, and had discovered a firearm reported stolen in an auto burglary, he said.
Perkins was free on a $1 million bond pending a grand jury review of a murder charge. He is accused in the fatal shooting of Chavis Allen in June on Dogwood Court in Gulfport’s Turn Key neighborhood. Allen was shot in his front yard.
The others arrested in the string of burglaries were identified as Durente Yarbor, 18; Phineas Williams, 18; Albert Morgan III, 18; and Jaquan Moffett, 18.
All five are Gulfport residents, the sheriff said.
Sun Herald.com is working on an updated report.
