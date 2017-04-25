Substitute teacher accused of having sex with 15-year-old student

A substitute teacher has been accused of having sex with a 15-year-old student in the Harrison County School District.
Sheriff’s investigators arrested Christopher Lewis, 23, Monday night on two counts of sexual battery.
Lewis was booked at the Harrison County jail on bonds that total $150,000. He was released on bond later Monday night, the jail docket shows.
The alleged sex acts occurred in April 2016 and last month, officials said.
