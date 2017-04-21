Sheriff says Saucier man admits to killing roommate, disposing of body

A Saucier man was arrested Friday on a charge of murder.
Harrison County Sheriff Troy Peterson said in a press release Gabriel Benjamin Curtis, 39, was arrested after a welfare check in the 1700 block of Pine Bark Lane in Saucier.
Peterson said Curtis admitted to shooting and killing his roommate, whose identity has not been released. Curtis, Peterson said, had disposed of the body. The remains were found in a wooded area near Exit 75 in Jackson County.
Judge Melvin Ray set Curtis’s bond at $1 million.
