Former spring break promoter arrested at end of Biloxi spring break

When police responded to a report of an argument late Sunday night, they wound up arresting longtime spring break promoter Keith Brown on three felony charges of tax evasion.
Biloxi police officers responded to a call about the argument in the 2000 block of Beach Boulevard, where a news release says they identified one of the men allegedly involved as Brown, 45, of Moss Point.
“The argument ended up being a civil disagreement,” the news release says. While they were running background checks, police officers found the outstanding tax-evasion warrants for Brown from the Harrison County Sheriff’s Department.”
Police arrested Brown and took him to the Harrison County jail. The jail docket shows Brown was booked at 6:34 a.m. and released at 10:55 a.m. on a $30,000 bond.
Brown coordinated spring break activities from 2009-2014. He was not listed as a promoter for this year’s Biloxi Black Beach Weekend.
Anita Lee: 228-896-2331, @calee99
