Crime

April 11, 2017 12:58 PM

Former spring break promoter arrested at end of Biloxi spring break

By Anita Lee

calee@sunherald.com

Biloxi

When police responded to a report of an argument late Sunday night, they wound up arresting longtime spring break promoter Keith Brown on three felony charges of tax evasion.

Biloxi police officers responded to a call about the argument in the 2000 block of Beach Boulevard, where a news release says they identified one of the men allegedly involved as Brown, 45, of Moss Point.

“The argument ended up being a civil disagreement,” the news release says. While they were running background checks, police officers found the outstanding tax-evasion warrants for Brown from the Harrison County Sheriff’s Department.”

Police arrested Brown and took him to the Harrison County jail. The jail docket shows Brown was booked at 6:34 a.m. and released at 10:55 a.m. on a $30,000 bond.

Brown coordinated spring break activities from 2009-2014. He was not listed as a promoter for this year’s Biloxi Black Beach Weekend.

Anita Lee: 228-896-2331, @calee99

Comments

