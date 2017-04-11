Former Saints linebacker arrested during Biloxi Black Beach Weekend

A former player for the New Orleans Saints player was among those arrested during the annual Biloxi Black Beach Weekend.
The Advocate reports that former Saints defensive back Junior Galette, 29, was arrested Friday night during the Spring Break Explosion concert at MGM Park in Biloxi. He was arrested on the charges of disorderly conduct and failure to comply after getting into a fight.
There is no mugshot for Galette nor an arrest report on the Harrison County Jail’s online docket.
Galette's attorney, Ralph Whalen, confirmed Monday night to The Advocate that he had been notified of his client's arrest but otherwise couldn't comment on the specifics of the case and that Galette bailed out relatively quickly.
Galette has spent the past two seasons with the Washington Redskins, but he has been injured and has never made a play in a Washington jersey.
Friday’s arrest was not his first encounter with the law. He was arrested on a charge of domestic violence, but the charge was later dropped. He is still facing a civil lawsuit from the incident.
Galette was cut by the Saints before the 2015 season after a 2013 video that apparently showed him hitting a woman with a belt during a brawl on a Florida beach.
