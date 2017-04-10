Crime

April 10, 2017 7:52 PM

Spring break ‘vendor’ had more than souvenirs in his car, Biloxi cops say

By Justin Mitchell

A self-proclaimed vendor who was selling Biloxi Black Beach Weekend merchandise was arrested on Monday on a trafficking of a controlled substance charge, Biloxi police say.

Houston resident Leroy Jimad Jackson was arrested Monday after police pulled him over on U.S. 90.

Jackson, 33, told police he was in town selling goods related to Biloxi Black Beach Weekend, but cops found 47 dosage units of MDMA when they searched his vehicle.

MDMA, also known as ecstasy or molly, is a psychoactive recreational drug and a schedule 2 controlled substance.

Jackson was taken to the Harrison County jail and is held on a $50,000 bond set by Justice Court Judge Albert Fountain.

Comments

