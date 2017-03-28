Marshals find man sought on child sex crimes at fast-food restaurant

Federal marshals have found a man sought on charges alleging he molested a girl under the age of 16.
Clifford Keetion Jr., 44, was sought on arrest warrants filed by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Department on March 8. He was wanted on charges of unlawful touching of a child, attempted sexual battery and two counts of sexual battery.
“He disappeared,” sheriff’s Lt. Coley Judy said. “We couldn’t find him.”
Members of the Gulf Coast Regional Fugitive Task Force received a tip and found him Monday. He was eating at the Burger King on Popp’s Ferry and Pass roads, said Randy Brouillette, supervisory agent of the U.S. Marshals Service.
The alleged crimes occurred Jan. 23 at a home on the east side of the county and Keetion is a friend of the family, Judy said.
“The child told a school nurse she was hurting,” Judy said. “The grandmother took her to a hospital and that’s where the child disclosed all details of what went on. A forensic interview on Feb. 14 further documented it.”
Keetion was booked at the Harrison County jail. Justice Court Judge Diane Ladner set bonds that total $400,000 when she signed an arrest warrant.
Judy said an investigator with the sheriff’s department is assigned to the fugitive task force.
“The task force helps us out a lot when we can’t find someone,” he said.
Robin Fitzgerald: 228-896-2307, @robincrimenews
