East Central youth baseball coach fired after felony drug arrest

Hoai Tony Hayes, known as “Coach Y” to the youth teams he has coached for at least six years in Hurley, is now out of a job.
The 48-year-old man’s position with East Central Youth Baseball came to end shortly after narcotics agents arrested him Thursday on a felony charge of sale of a controlled substance.
He's accused of selling the prescription painkiller Opana, which is a generic form is oxymorphone.
Jason Hinkle, president of the baseball league, said Monday that Hayes will not coach children for the rest of the season.
“He has been relieved of all of his coaching duties for this year,” Hinkle said, adding the arrest came “as a little bit of shock to some of us.”
Hayes bonded out of jail Friday morning.
At the time of his arrest, he was head coach of the East Central baseball league's T-ball team for young children and was an assistant coach to another youth team for children, ages 11 and 12, Hinkle said.
Hayes, Hinkle said, “wasn't a bad coach” but as a result of the arrest “it's just something we can't have around the kids.”
The youth team leaders are meeting with parents Monday night.
The South Mississippi Metro Enforcement Team investigated the case.
