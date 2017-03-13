Coast radio personality charged with meth possession

Denver Crabb, a radio personality with 97.9 WCPR in Biloxi, was arrested Monday morning by Biloxi police on a charge of felony possession of methamphetamine.
Crabb, 37, was booked into the Harrison County jail at 3:43 a.m. Monday under a $5,000 bond by Judge Albert Fountain.
Biloxi police were not able to provide additional details on the arrest.
He also has two misdemeanor capias warrants from D’Iberville for which he is not allowed a bond. According to the jail docket, he has a court appearance for charges of no driver’s license, speeding and failure to yield at 1 p.m. Monday.
Crabb is part of the afternoon drive time team of Denver Crabb and Riley, who have a show that airs weekday afternoons from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m., according to the WCPR website.
Calls to Alpha Entertainment, which owns WCPR, seeking comment were not returned.
