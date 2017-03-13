Crime

March 13, 2017 12:40 PM

Coast radio personality charged with meth possession

By Kate Magandy

kmagandy@sunherald.com

Biloxi

Denver Crabb, a radio personality with 97.9 WCPR in Biloxi, was arrested Monday morning by Biloxi police on a charge of felony possession of methamphetamine.

Crabb, 37, was booked into the Harrison County jail at 3:43 a.m. Monday under a $5,000 bond by Judge Albert Fountain.

Biloxi police were not able to provide additional details on the arrest.

He also has two misdemeanor capias warrants from D’Iberville for which he is not allowed a bond. According to the jail docket, he has a court appearance for charges of no driver’s license, speeding and failure to yield at 1 p.m. Monday.

Crabb is part of the afternoon drive time team of Denver Crabb and Riley, who have a show that airs weekday afternoons from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m., according to the WCPR website.

Calls to Alpha Entertainment, which owns WCPR, seeking comment were not returned.

Kate Magandy: 228-896-2344, @kmagandy

Related content

Crime

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Federal agents raid Ocean Springs home

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos