Two Gulfport men accused in federal cocaine-trafficking case

Two Gulfport men indicted on federal charges are accused of trafficking cocaine in Harrison County, court records show.
Nicholas Deron Otis, 41, and Antonio Lamar Bogan, 31, are each being held on charges of trafficking more than 500 grams of cocaine in Harrison County between 2009 and December 2016.
In addition, Otis is charged with one cocaine distribution charge, with Bogan facing two counts of cocaine distribution, records show.
In April 2014, Otis allegedly possessed more than 500 grams of cocaine that he allegedly planned to sell. Bogan was caught, the indictment says, with more than 200 grams of cocaine in September and October 2013.
Five hundreds grams is equal to more than a pound of cocaine.
Both men have previous convictions and are currently jailed without bond.
Otis is scheduled for an initial appearance Monday in U.S. District Court.
Bogan has pleaded not guilty and is set for trial on the April 3 court calendar.
If convicted, both men are facing a prison sentence of more than 10 years.
Margaret Baker: 228-896-0538, @Margar45
