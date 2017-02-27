Crime

February 27, 2017 10:46 PM

One killed in Long Beach shooting

By Regina Zilbermints

rzilbermints@sunherald.com

One person was killed in a shooting in Long Beach Monday evening, officials said.

Few details were available Monday night about the incident, which occurred around 7:40 p.m. on North Lang Avenue, just north of West Railroad Street, said Long Beach Police Chief Wayne McDowell.

Harrison County Coroner Gary Hargrove was also on scene but had no other details to share.

The victim’s identity was not released and McDowell said investigators were still running down leads.

