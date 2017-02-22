Ex-jail nurse asks for more time to prepare for trial in inmate death case

The trial of a former nurse at the George County jail accused of manslaughter in the death of a jail detainee has been moved to May 15, court records show.
Carman Sue Brannan was initially set to go to trial in March, but a judge agreed to move the trial to a later date to give Brannan’s attorneys more time to prepare for trial and to obtain two expert witnesses to testify on her behalf, court records show.
Brannon, a registered nurse, is accused of manslaughter for allegedly acting in a negligent manner and without malice when she failed to provide “sufficient medical treatment” to William Joel Dixon between Sept. 17 and 24, 2014. A George County jailer found Dixon dead in his jail cell Sept. 24, 2014.
Lucedale police had arrested Dixon on two counts of child endangerment and one count each of felony possession of a controlled substance, DUI other, driving with an expired tag and without insurance.
After his death, an investigation followed and ultimately resulted in a George County grand jury’s decision to indict Brannan.
However, Dixon’s cause of death has not been released and his family and friends have not commented on the case.
Circuit Judges Kathy King Jackson, Dale Harkey and Robert Krebs recused themselves from hearing the case because Brannan is the sister of George County Chancery Clerk Cammie Brannan Byrd.
Special Judge Richard McKenzie has been appointed judge over the case.
