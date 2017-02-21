Crime

February 21, 2017 10:08 AM

Former deputy accused of having sex with inmate enters plea

By Margaret Baker

Pascagoula Circuit Judge Dale Harkey on Tuesday set an April 17 trial date for a veteran Jackson County deputy accused of having sex with an inmate while on duty at the county jail.

Bradley Scott Davis, 36, of Moss Point, pleaded not guilty to a charge of unlawful sexual activity.

He is accused of having oral sex with an inmate while he was on duty at the Jackson County jail over a two-week period in June. Davis is out of jail on a $10,000 bond.

Davis was one of two former Jackson County corrections officers accused of having sex with an inmate.

A Jackson County grand jury indicted Johnathan Jenkins, 33, of Indianola, on a charge of unlawful sexual activity. He is accused of having an inappropriate sexual relationship with a female inmate for two days in September.

Jenkins also has pleaded not guilty. He is out of jail on a $10,000 bond.

