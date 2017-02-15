Police say three employees stole packages from delivery service

Three Gulfport residents face an embezzlement charge alleging they stole three commercial packages from the United Parcel Service.
Police arrested Keith Johnson, 22; Heather Yost, 29; and Deshun Hawthorne, 25, on Tuesday.
The management of the UPS on 34th Street reported the thefts of assorted commercial packages, which led to their arrests, Gulfport Police Sgt. Joshua Bromen said.
Justice Court Judge Brandon Ladner set bonds for each at $30,000 when police requested arrest warrants.
They were booked at the Harrison County jail. The investigation is continuing, Bromen said.
