Father accused of beating, burning son wanted a lower bond, but a judge said no

0:20 McCrory remains free on bond Pause

1:49 Reaction to death sentence in Ja'Naya Thompson murder

1:19 Lizana Mardi Gras parade

2:16 Scars of pit bull attack remain

1:45 Coach: Smith brothers keep getting better

1:10 Rob Stinson likes casino near Biloxi's Restaurant Row

2:51 'It was bad': Homeowner describes her son's dog attacking two boys

3:38 Would open Youth Courts in Mississippi help children or hurt them?

3:41 His hospital staff rushed to fulfill his final wish: to marry his fiancé