Father accused of beating, burning son wanted a lower bond, but a judge said no

A judge Monday refused to reduce the bond of a Jackson County man accused of beating, burning and torturing his 3-year-old son, Zander Saucier.
Circuit Judge Robert Krebs said Nathan Blake McCrory, 25, is facing serious charges — four counts of felony child abuse — and his bond will remain at $200,000. Bond had been $250,000, but $50,000 was dropped because a grand jury did not indict McCrory on a marijuana cultivation charge.
McCrory already had posted bail on the $100,000 original bond from two charges of felony child abuse. When a grand jury indicted added two additional charges, another $100,000 was added. That was the reduction on bond that he was seeking Monday. Bail is 10 percent of the bond.
The judge earlier this month agreed to allow McCrory to remain on bond even though he had violated the conditions of his bond following his indictment on four counts of felony child abuse.
McCrory's attorney, James Farrior, said McCrory's bond appeared excessive considering he is wearing a steel tracking device that requires him to stay at his home. In addition, Farrior said McCrory has lived in Jackson County his entire life and prosecutors did not indicate he was flight risk.
McCrory was first arrested after Jackson County deputies responded in late January to a report of suspected child abuse of Zander at Singing River Hospital. The boy was then airlifted to USA Women's and Children's Hospital in Mobile, where he remained on a ventilator for week.
He had suffered a brain bleed and other critical injuries before his condition improved. Zander has since recovered physically.
On the evening of the alleged attack, McCrory had brought his unresponsive son to his grandmother and told her the boy had fallen down a flight of stairs. McCrory left the unconscious boy with his grandmother and she drove him to the Pascagoula hospital. McCrory never stopped by to visit his son.
Check with back with sunherald.com for updates to this story.
Margaret Baker: 228-896-0538, @Margar45
Comments