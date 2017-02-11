Crime

February 11, 2017 5:01 PM

Trial delayed for man in killing of Waffle House waitress

A murder trial has been delayed for a former Mississippi firefighter accused of killing a waitress who asked him not to smoke inside a Waffle House restaurant.

WLOX-TV reports the trial of 46-year-old Johnny Max Mount was scheduled to start Monday. A judge has postponed it until May 1 so a psychological evaluation can be done.

Mount is accused of killing 52-year-old Julie Brightwell in November 2015.

Investigators said Mount shot Brightwell once in the head after she asked him not to smoke an e-cigarette. Brightwell was pronounced dead at a nearby hospital.

Mount, who used to be a firefighter in Biloxi, has been jailed on a $2 million bond since his arrest.

