Two stabbed in gym parking lot before Ocean Springs parade

Two people were stabbed Saturday on Government Street before the Ocean Springs parade, police Capt. William Jackson said.
Jackson said the two were taken to an area hospital. Two other people were arrested, he said.
Jackson could not release any more details Saturday afternoon, but the owner of Crossfit Ocean Springs said the two were stabbed in his parking lot.
Shane Wilkinson said two people started fighting on the east corner of the parking lot behind a truck, then two others got involved.
Wilkinson said the fight escalated and a young man in a blue shirt stabbed one young man below the rib cage and another young man near the hip.
After the stabbing, Wilkinson said, the fight broke up and Ocean Springs police arrived.
Wilkinson said the person with the knife in his hand when police arrived “yelled it was self-defense.”
The fight lasted about 40 seconds, Wilkinson said.
Jackson said the parade was delayed briefly.
