McDonald’s owner giving cash reward for arrests in armed robbery case

The owner of the McDonald’s on Courthouse Road is offering a cash reward for information given to Gulfport police that leads to arrests of two people wanted in the Jan. 29 armed robbery of the restaurant.
Jeff Descher, owner-operator of several McDonald’s franchises in South Mississippi, posted to Facebook that he would give a $500 reward for “any information that leads to the arrest of either suspect.”
On Jan. 29, two people wearing dark clothing and masks walked into the restaurant with a handgun and walked out with an unspecified amount of money. Sgt. Joshua Bromen said officers responded to the scene at 10 p.m.
Descher said the employees inside of the store at the time of the robbery were shaken up, but nobody was hurt during the incident.
Bromen said the investigation is active, and Gulfport detectives are still developing leads on the case.
Anyone with any information about this is asked to call police at 228-868-5959 or Crime Stoppers at 877-787-5898 or go to mscoastcrimestoppers.com.
