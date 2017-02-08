Man accused of exposing himself to children admits having child porn

A man accused of exposing himself to neighborhood children while he was on house arrest has pleaded guilty to possession of child pornography.
Michael W. Lee, 52, admitted guilt Tuesday to a federal charge punishable by a maximum of 10 years in prison, lifetime supervision and a $250,000 fine, court records show.
He had been indicted in June 2015 on a charge alleging that in September 2014 he had images of children engaged in sexual activity on his home computer in Gulfport. He was released on bond and placed under house arrest in St. Martin.
Two of his neighbors told the Jackson County Sheriff’s Department that he had been standing in his front door and rubbing his genitals while looking at neighborhood children as they played, a court document says.
His probation was revoked over the allegations, though no additional charges were filed. But his probation was reinstated Feb. 23 after his attorney notified the court that Lee has health problems, including cancer and the need for chemotherapy. He was allowed to move into a relative’s home and the family member was to remove any computers in the house.
Lee remains free on bond pending sentencing.
Chief U.S. District Judge Sul Ozerden will sentenced him March 17.
