Ex-school bus driver molested girl while driving, prosecutor says

School bus driver Sergio Sandoval, 67, touched an 8-year-old girl’s genitals while she stood next to him as he drove an Ocean Springs school bus, a prosecutor said.
And after the fourth time, Sandoval shoved his hand down her pants and had sex with her, a prosecutor said in opening arguments Tuesday in Sandoval’s trial in Jackson County Circuit Court.
The girl was a second-grader at Oak Park Elementary School in the fall of 2014, Assistant District Attorney Jason Lavorne told a jury.
“That man used her naivete to indulge in his depraved sexual desires,” Laverne said.
Sandoval is on trial on four counts of unlawful touching of a child and one count of sexual battery.
His attorney, Jim Davis, told the jury in opening statements there is no evidence to support the charges.
The jury will view a bus surveillance tape to be presented as evidence by prosecutors.
