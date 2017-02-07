Crime

February 7, 2017 11:42 AM

Ex-school bus driver molested girl while driving, prosecutor says

By Robin Fitzgerald

rfitzgerald@sunherald.com

Pascagoula

School bus driver Sergio Sandoval, 67, touched an 8-year-old girl’s genitals while she stood next to him as he drove an Ocean Springs school bus, a prosecutor said.

And after the fourth time, Sandoval shoved his hand down her pants and had sex with her, a prosecutor said in opening arguments Tuesday in Sandoval’s trial in Jackson County Circuit Court.

The girl was a second-grader at Oak Park Elementary School in the fall of 2014, Assistant District Attorney Jason Lavorne told a jury.

“That man used her naivete to indulge in his depraved sexual desires,” Laverne said.

Sandoval is on trial on four counts of unlawful touching of a child and one count of sexual battery.

His attorney, Jim Davis, told the jury in opening statements there is no evidence to support the charges.

The jury will view a bus surveillance tape to be presented as evidence by prosecutors.

SunHerald.com is working on an updated report.

Robin Fitzgerald: 228-896-2307, @robincrimenews

Related content

Crime

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Gang activity tends to be violent

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos