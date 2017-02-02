Police investigating two shootings in Hancock County

Police are investigating a shooting in Bay St. Louis and and one in Waveland, officials said.
One was near Kiln-Waveland Cutoff Road and Avenue B, Waveland Police Chief Dave Allen has confirmed.
Bay St. Louis Police Chief Darren Freeman said a person was shot about 3:45 p.m. near Washington Street and Old Spanish Trail.
Allen said it’s unclear if the two shootings are connected, and the two police departments are working together on the investigation.
The Sun Herald will update as more information is available.
Comments