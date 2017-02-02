8 pounds of cocaine found hidden in man’s truck, sheriff says

A traffic stop on Interstate 10 turned up $81,000 of cocaine hidden in a Texas man’s truck, according to a release from Jackson County Sheriff Mike Ezell.
Ezell said a sheriff’s deputy stopped Luis Maldonado at mile marker 70 on Interstate 10 just before 9 a.m. Tuesday because the deputy couldn’t read his tag.
Agents with the South Mississippi Metro Enforcement Team arrived to help the deputy and found a bag containing a white powder-like substance in Maldonado’s pocket, Ezell said.
Then the Houston man allowed officials to search his truck.
A K-9 officer found almost 8 pounds of cocaine hidden in the extended cab portion of the truck, Ezell said.
The cocaine was cut into three squares and wrapped in black plastic and tape, Ezell said, which is consistent with trafficking illegal narcotics.
Maldonado was arrested on a charge of aggravated trafficking in controlled substances and is held at the Jackson County jail on a $30,000 bond.
