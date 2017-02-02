7 linked to Black Gangster Disciples arrested on meth charges

Seven members or associates of the Black Gangster Disciples street gang were arrested early Thursday morning on federal drug charges, according to a press release from the FBI Jackson Field Office.
All of them live in George or Greene counties, Special Agent Christopher Freeze said in a press release.
Freeze said they all were charged with conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine.
FBI agents, task force officers and George County deputies arrested six people in George County:
▪ Jerry Street, 35, of George County
▪ Garnett Edwin Smith, 28, of George County
▪ Alisha Christina Smith, 35, of George County
▪ Timothy Adam Havard, 40, of George County
▪ Mareo Green, 36, of Greene County
▪ Tarsen Deveal Fairley, 29, of George County
FBI agents also arrested George County resident Zack Bexton, 30, in Vancouver, Washington.
All seven will appear before Magistriate Judge John C. Gargiulo at 10:30 a.m. Friday in United States District Court in Gulfport.
These arrests are a result of a two-year joint investigation into meth trafficking in South Mississippi by the FBI Safe Streets Task Force in Pascagoula, the Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics, the George County Sheriff’s Office, the Lucedale Police Department, the South Mississippi Metro Enforcement Team, and the Southeast Mississippi Narcotics Task Force.
Justin Mitchell: 228-604-0705, @Journalism_J
Comments