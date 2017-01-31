Judge: Bond remains for father accused of burning, torturing son, 3

A judge Tuesday agreed to allow the man accused of burning, beating and injuring his 3-year-old son, Zander Saucier, to remain free on bond pending trial.
Circuit Judge Robert Krebs made the ruling after hearing evidence from prosecutors about how Nathan Blake McCrory, 25, had violated the terms of his release earlier on a $100,000 bond when he drove by the home of a witness in George County on Jan. 22.
McCrory was initially arrested on two counts of felony child abuse of his son, Zander Saucier. A grand jury has now indicted him on a total of four counts of felony child abuse.
“We can demonstrate that he did, in fact, go to the location of these witnesses,” Assistant District Attorney Angel Myers told the court.
“In the seven months he has been monitored, this is the only infraction he had,” Myers told the judge. “We, the state, have to balance the protection of the community and the witnesses in the case, but also must enforce the Constitution and feel there are conditions that could ensure he is not a threat to the witnesses in the case.
“While we have filed his motion, we do think there are conditions on his bail that will ensure the safety of individuals in this case.”
The judge temporarily revoked McCrory’s bond after his arrest following his indictment last week on the two additional charges of felony child abuse. A hearing was set Tuesday to determine whether the bond would continue to be revoked pending trial for McCrory.
McCrory had been out of jail on bond, but with certain conditions that required him to wear a GPS and alcohol monitoring device. He also had orders to stay away from any witnesses in the case, including one of his children who allegedly witnessed the abuse Zander had suffered. That child lives with her mother in George County, who also has a protection order preventing McCrory from coming within 1,100 feet of her.
Krebs said in making the ruling that any violation whatsoever will end in the revocation of McCrory’s bond.
He set a tentative trial date of July 24 and will hear motions in the case on June 22.
Previous assault
The mother of McCrory’s other child got the protection order after McCrory was accused of assaulting the mother of his other child a couple of times and also damaging her vehicle.
According to records obtained by the Sun Herald, Jackson County deputies first arrested McCrory on misdemeanor charges of domestic violence by simple assault and malicious mischief in April 2013. In that case, the mother of his other child reported McCrory had assaulted her and damaged a vehicle when he broke out a window.
The same woman did not pursue charges when in 2011 when she called authorities to say she suspected McCrory had damaged her vehicle then.
He ‘grabbed (her) by the hair’
In a final incident on Nov. 29, 2014, in Okaloosa County, Fla., sheriff’s deputies there arrested McCrory on two counts of first-degree battery by domestic violence, both misdemeanor offenses.
In that case, the mother of his other child told authorities she was in the back seat of a truck headed east on Miracle Strip Parkway in Fort Walton Beach when she and McCrory got into an argument, an affidavit says.
During the arguments, the records say, McCrory “grabbed” (the woman) by her hair and started pulling it ...”
The truck’s driver stopped the vehicle, the affidavit said, got out and went around to the back seat to try to break up the fight between McCrory and the woman.
McCrory, the records say, hit the driver while the mother of his child tried grabbing McCrory by his neck to pull him off the man trying to intervene.
The driver got back in the truck and started to drive off, the records says, when McCrory reached from the backseat and hit the driver again.
The driver said he intervened again when he heard the mother of McCrory’s child shout, “Blake, don’t hit me.”
Mother witnessed fight
McCrory’s mother was also a witness.
She confirmed McCrory and the woman got into a fight and her son struck the driver “several times” when he tried to stop the fighting.
McCrory claimed he was acting in self defense, the records say.
Okaloosa County investigators noted in their reports McCrory appeared to be impaired at the time of his arrest because his eyes were bloodshot and he reeked of alcohol.
Since word of Zander’s injuries last year, South Mississippi residents rallied around the family to provide their support.
Zander’s mother, Emily Breland, has stayed by his side since the day her son was hospitalized last year. She said her son has recovered physically and is doing well.
