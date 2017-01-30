Moss Point man accused in shooting that left one injured

A Moss Point man jailed in Jackson County is accused in a shooting that left one man injured Sunday night, Pascagoula Police Lt. Doug Adams said Monday.
Cisrow Wallace Lewis, 35, was arrested on a charge of aggravated assault, Adams said.
The arrest happened, he said, after police responded to a report of a shooting on Kenneth Avenue at Telephone Road about 11:15 p.m. Sunday.
At the scene, Lewis told police he and the victim had gotten into an argument earlier Sunday over some property in Moss Point.
The argument escalated and the two men ended up in Pascagoula, Adams said.
Initially, the men were yelling at each other, Adams said, but then the fight turned physical.
The shooting allegedly happened during the fight when Lewis said his gun accidentally discharged, Adams said. The bullet hit the victim in the leg.
The victim was taken to Singing River Hospital for treatment. The case remains under investigation.
Lewis is being held at the Jackson County jail pending a bond hearing before Judge Michael Fondren.
