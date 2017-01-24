Man accused in beating, burning of son faces additional abuse charges

0:15 DA speaks to media about guilty verdict in Ja'Naya Thompson killing Pause

0:31 At the scene of a traffic fatality involving a Gulfport police car

1:42 Biloxi has a new mayor

2:21 Southern Miss introduces new AD Jon Gilbert

1:45 Donnie Tyndall faces tough questions from '60 Minutes Sports'

0:54 Palace Casino restaurants get just a touch of Old Biloxi

0:51 Gulfport coach Owen Miller can’t believe the call

3:41 His hospital staff rushed to fulfill his final wish: to marry his fiancé

0:11 Bald eagle soars above Gulfport