Pass Christian woman accused of importing methadone from Mexico

An investigation into the smuggling of methadone from Mexico has led to the arrest of a Pass Christian woman, according to the Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics.
Agents arrested Sheila Mendez, 50, on a charge of possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance.
Agents who searched her home found about 400 doses of methadone with an estimated street value of $8,000, MBN director John Dowdy said in a news release.
Agents also seized more than $3,800, money suspected to be the proceeds of illegal drug distribution, he said.
More arrests are expected as a result of the month-long investigation, Dowdy said.
Agencies assisting in the probe include U.S. Homeland Security Investigations, the Coastal Narcotics Enforcement Team, the narcotics unit of the Harrison County Sheriff’s Department and the Pass Christian Police Department.
Mendez was booked at the Harrison County jail, where she was held on a $50,000 bond.
