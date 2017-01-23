Investigators unable to identify body found in D’Iberville shed

Investigators are still trying to determine the identity of a man whose decomposing body was found late Sunday afternoon in a metal shed off Lemoyne Boulevard.
“We’re checking all our records and local agencies to determine what missing persons they may have,” D’Iberville Police Chief Wayne Payne said.
Harrison County Coroner Gary Hargrove said he will have a better description of the man once an autopsy is performed Tuesday, including his height, weight, approximate age and race.
Hargrove said he has been fielding calls about the man’s possible identify. He said anyone with information on the case should call the coroner’s office at 228-865-4290 or the D’Iberville Police Department at 228-396-4252.
A local resident discovered the body behind a vacant house just west of Dollar General while on a bike ride with his son. Noticing an odor, the pair parked their bicycles and went to investigate.
Police officers and firefighters had to use a chainsaw to remove bamboo from around the shed and a backhoe to disassemble portions of the shed before they could retrieve the body.
Hargrove said the man appeared to have died a week to 10 days earlier.
Anita Lee: 228-896-2331, @calee99
Comments