Crime

January 17, 2017 11:41 AM

Missing Biloxi High teen believed to be a runaway, sheriff says

By Robin Fitzgerald

rfitzgerald@sunherald.com

Harrison County

The search is on for a 16-year-old Biloxi High student who disappeared Tuesday after leaving his parents’ home for a morning run.

JR Foster was last seen about 5 a.m. as he left their home on Stephen Earl Drive but didn’t return home. The road, which has a Vancleave address, runs into the east side of Harrison County.

“We believe he’s a runaway,” Harrison County Sheriff Troy Peterson said.

“We’ve been talking with his parents, reviewing phones and we have no reason to believe foul play is involved.”

A missing juvenile report provided by the Sheriff’s Office shows JR wears braces on his teeth, is about 5-feet-5 and weighs about 120 pounds. He was wearing black sweat pants, no shirt, and may have been carrying a black book bag.

His full name is James Roland Foster III.

He’s believed to be a member of the Biloxi High track team.

Deputies began searching the area before 6 a.m. but had not found JR by late morning.

“We have a helicopter standing by at the airport but the pilot can’t fly until the low-lying clouds lift,” Peterson said.

Anyone who knows of JR’s whereabouts is asked to call Harrison County dispatchers at 228-897-1364.

Robin Fitzgerald: 228-896-2307, @robincrimenews

Related content

Crime

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Burglary suspects caught on camera

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos