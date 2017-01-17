Missing Biloxi High teen believed to be a runaway, sheriff says

The search is on for a 16-year-old Biloxi High student who disappeared Tuesday after leaving his parents’ home for a morning run.
JR Foster was last seen about 5 a.m. as he left their home on Stephen Earl Drive but didn’t return home. The road, which has a Vancleave address, runs into the east side of Harrison County.
“We believe he’s a runaway,” Harrison County Sheriff Troy Peterson said.
“We’ve been talking with his parents, reviewing phones and we have no reason to believe foul play is involved.”
A missing juvenile report provided by the Sheriff’s Office shows JR wears braces on his teeth, is about 5-feet-5 and weighs about 120 pounds. He was wearing black sweat pants, no shirt, and may have been carrying a black book bag.
His full name is James Roland Foster III.
He’s believed to be a member of the Biloxi High track team.
Deputies began searching the area before 6 a.m. but had not found JR by late morning.
“We have a helicopter standing by at the airport but the pilot can’t fly until the low-lying clouds lift,” Peterson said.
Anyone who knows of JR’s whereabouts is asked to call Harrison County dispatchers at 228-897-1364.
Robin Fitzgerald: 228-896-2307, @robincrimenews
