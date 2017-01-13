He shot and killed a man when he was 15. Now he’s in trouble behind bars.

A Moss Point man awaiting re-sentencing on a murder charge in the October 2008 shooting death of a Hattiesburg man at a gas station is in trouble again.
Circuit Judge Robert Krebs on Friday sentenced Darwin “D.J.” Wells, now 24, to five years in prison to run concurrent to whatever his new sentence will be on a conviction of murder by deliberate design in the Moss Point killing.
Wells was just 15 when he shot and killed Michael David Porter of Hattiesburg, who stopped at the service station to ask directions to his grandson’s football game. Porter also was robbed.
Wells was a junior in high school at the time of the capital murder. A jury later convicted him of a reduced charge of murder and automatically sentenced him to life with parole.
In his latest crime, Wells admitted to using his fist to punch a deputy in the face at the Jackson County jail on March 16. The injured deputy is identified in the indictment as Amanda Shepperson.
The judge also ordered Wells to pay a $1,000 fine and $100 to the Crime Victim’s Compensation Fund.
Wells was transferred from the custody of the Mississippi Department of Corrections to the Jackson County jail in September.
He was returned to Jackson County for re-sentencing on his murder conviction because of a U.S. Supreme Court ruling that said it is a violation of the Eighth Amendment – which prohibits cruel and unusual treatment – to automatically sentence anyone 18 or younger to life for certain violent crimes, such as murder.
Because of the high court ruling, certain factors must now first be considered, such as the suspect’s age and maturity at the time of the crime; whether the person appreciates the risks and consequences of his or her actions; and other key elements, including the heinous nature of the crime.
Wells and two others, Terry Hye Jr., 15 at the time and Telvin James Benjamin, 14 at the time, were indicted on capital murder charges in Porter’s shooting death.
Hye is serving a sentence of life without parole for capital murder and is up for re-sentencing.
Wells is set for re-sentencing in May. He will remain jailed in Jackson County pending a ruling in his re-sentencing.
Benjamin was first convicted of capital murder in Porter’s death, but the verdict was later overturned. He was ultimately acquitted of the crime, but is now serving time in prison on unrelated offenses.
Margaret Baker: 228-896-0538
