Alleged mastermind of gun smuggling ring faces charges in Gulfport

A woman accused of directing a gun smuggling operation that exported weapons to Mexico faces federal charges in Gulfport.
Paula Villalva-Patricio, 56, had been questioned in 2011 when a Jackson County deputy sheriff found flak jackets, which are bullet-resistant, and 9mm pistols hidden in a vehicle driven by her husband, an affidavit says. She reportedly said she had no knowledge of the hidden items.
Patricio and her husband, Jose Luis Santos-Garcia, both from Winston-Salem, North Carolina, were released, but not before a Homeland Security Investigations agent from Gulfport put a tracking device on the back of their Ford Ranger, records show.
Three months later, a different Jackson County deputy conducted a traffic stop on the Ranger and found nine rifles, five shotguns, 8 pistols, 902 rounds of ammunition, 16 magazines, five shotgun barrels, six gun stocks and two scopes. The vehicle was driven by Patricio’s nephew, Javier Molina.
Garcia and Molina, from Greensboro, North Carolina, are now serving prison terms of eight years and five years for gun smuggling.
All three are from Mexico and were listed as legal permanent U.S. residents, records show.
Adding to ‘bloodshed’
Patricio’s nephew later told federal agents that she directed the illegal operation, gave instructions on deliveries and handled the money, an affidavit said. Molina reportedly said that he and her husband and the couple’s two sons helped her package guns before they were hidden under various vehicles.
Garcia, 48, and Molina, 23, were sentenced in Gulfport in August 2012. Garcia is serving a prison term of eight years and one month. Molina received a five-year sentence.
The men "were seeking to add to the bloodshed in Mexico by unlawfully smuggling weapons there for their personal enrichment," HSI Special Agent Raymond R. Parmer Jr. said after they were ordered to prison.
A federal grand jury indicted Patricio a month later. The indictment, unsealed in Gulfport this week, alleges she directed gun smuggling operations from June 2010 through November 2011.
Patricio was brought to Gulfport from California on Saturday. She is held with no bond.
Patricio pleaded not guilty Tuesday on charges of conspiracy and gun smuggling.
She is set for trial on a court calendar that starts March 6.
Comments