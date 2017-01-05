5 indicted in case of woman killed, burned, and left in Biloxi River

A Harrison County grand jury has indicted five people in the murder of a 29-year-old woman believed killed because she was thought to be a “snitch.”
Tena Marie Broadus, a petite woman who weighed about 100 pounds, was cut with a machete and her body was later burned and deposited in the Biloxi River in October 2015.
Indicted on a first-degree murder charge are Joshua Anthony Peterman, 35; his girlfriend, Kari Michelle Parker, 35; and Devin Deshawn Gregory, 19.
Natasha Marie Sellers, 42, and Aaron Dale Bobinger, 31, were each indicted on a charge of accessory after the fact to murder.
Hearings in Circuit Court have not yet been set.
Broadus’ mother had reported her missing Sept. 25, 2015, though police have said she was killed a week earlier.
Peterman believed Broadus was going to “snitch” about him to police on a misdemeanor matter, Harrison County prosecuting attorney Herman Cox said after Peterman waived his preliminary hearing.
Cox said police believe Peterman and Parker held Broadus captive at his home in the 15300 block of O’Neal Road, an area just west of Depew Road.
The couple cut her with a knife or machete on Sept. 18, 2015, and put her remains in a plastic container, he said. The box was carried to woods on O’Neal Road near Mississippi 605, where she reportedly was set on fire in a burn barrel.
Police Chief Leonard Papania, who announced the crimes in a news conference after Peterman’s arrest in October of 2015, has said police called for divers to search for skeletal remains in the Biloxi River. DNA tests confirmed the remains were those of Broadus.
Gregory’s alleged role in the murder has not been made public, nor has the alleged acts of the others.
Peterman is held at the Harrison County jail on a $1 million bond. Gregory has no bond because of a pending robbery charge. Parker is free on a $250,000 bond.
Sellers and Bobinger are free on bonds of $10,000 each.
They apparently have not been served with their indictments.
“I am prohibited from talking about cases in which an indictment has not been served,” District Attorney Crosby Parker said Thursday.
“After defendants are served with an indictment, they will be brought to court and an arraignment date will be set.”
