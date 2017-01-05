5 indicted in case of woman killed, burned, and left in Biloxi River

2:46 She fell in love with a man who would later kill her Pause

3:34 Mercedes Williamson 'knew who she was,' mother says

8:04 Gang member says he blacked out before killing transgender girlfriend

2:45 Jailer says former school mate Josh Vallum 'dumbed himself down' for gang

1:31 The eyes don’t lie, she wasn’t Princess Di

1:34 Allow the All-South Mississippi standouts to introduce themselves

1:39 Bay High-Biloxi should be a battle at Hoopsfest

0:53 Harrison County battles mobile home fire on 28th Street

1:13 Meridian wins Gulfport Hardwood Holiday Classic