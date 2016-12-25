Elderly man injured in Christmas morning home invasion

D’Iberville police are seeking the public’s help in the arrest of two people in connection with a Christmas morning home invasion.
An elderly D’Iberville man told police two armed men, one of whom was wearing Christmas-colored mittens, entered his home by force and stole money and valuables, Captain Marty Griffin said in a press release. The man also had a wound to the top of his head, Griffin said.
Griffin said the man reported the crime at about 5:30 a.m. Sunday.
Both men were wearing dark clothing, with their faces partially covered with white scarves. Both were armed, one with a black revolver and the other with a black, semi-automatic handgun with a silver ejection port, Griffin said. One suspect was wearing dark gloves and the other was wearing white, knitted-type mittens that were colored red, white and green, the man told police.
Griffin asked anyone with knowledge of the incident or the men’s identities to contact the D’Iberville Police Department at 228-396-4252 or Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers at 877-787-5898.
Comments