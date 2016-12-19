Police link couple sought in triple homicide to Pascagoula burglary

A couple sought in a triple homicide Saturday at a Jackson pawn shop have been linked to a burglary at a Pascagoula jewelry shop earlier last week, an official said.
The Jackson Police Department has identified a female suspect shown in surveillance footage, an unidentified man and a red Dodge Charger connected to the fatal shootings of three men on Saturday night.
The couple apparently was also involved in a burglary at Sam’s Jewelry in Pascagoula a few days before the killings. The break-in occurred between the night of Dec. 13 and Dec. 14.
Pascagoula Police Lt. Doug Adams said he cannot comment on either case or how Jackson police linked the couple to the local crime.
“Their investigators have called our investigators and told them they’re connected to our burglary,” Pascagoula Police Lt. Doug Adams said.
The killings at Bill’s Pawn Jewelry Coin/Stamp Exchange claimed the lives of the owner, Cleveland “Bill” Mosley, 81, and two of his employees, identified as Robert Ivy, 60, and Ted McLemore, 77, the Clarion-Ledger has reported.
Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers wants to hear from anyone with information about the couple or the Pascagoula burglary. To give a tip, call 1-877-787-5898 or visit mscoastcrimestoppers.com.
Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward of up to $1,000 in cash for a tip leading to their location or arrests. Tipsters aren’t required to testify in court and can remain anonymous, even while collecting a cash reward.
The Mississippi Pawnbrokers Association reportedly is offering a $10,000 reward in the Jackson shootings, the Clarion Ledger said.
Robin Fitzgerald: 228-896-2307, @robincrimenews
