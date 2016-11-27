Pascagoula robbery victim believes he was being followed, police said

A man returning home to Pascagoula from a McDonald’s in Moss Point was confronted in the parking lot at Eastwood Townhomes, shot and robbed, police said.
Pascagoula Police Lt. Doug Adams said officers were alerted to the shooting at 2:56 a.m. Sunday in East Pascagoula, while they were still trying to sort out an unrelated stabbing in northeast Pascagoula that resulted in the death of Eddie Stanton.
When officers arrived at Eastwood on Orchard Road, they found the victim had been shot in the side, Adams said. The victim, who was not identified, was taken to Singing River Hospital, but Adams said the injury was not life-threatening.
The man said he believed the robbers had been following him. As he was getting out of his car, he told police that three men approached. Two of them slid into the back seat, Adams said. Adams said only one of the three men was believed to be armed.
He said police are still trying to identify suspects. Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Pascagoula police at 228-762-2211, or report tips to Coast Crime Stoppers at 1-877-787-5898. Tips also can be submitted to Crime Stoppers online.
