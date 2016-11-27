One dead, one jailed after stabbing in Pascagoula

One man is dead and another in jail after a stabbing inside a Pascagoula apartment where both men lived, officials said.
Pascagoula police responded to the Cambridge Park Apartments in the 3400 block of Short Cut Road around 10:35 p.m. Saturday on a call about a stabbing, said Police Capt. Shannon Broom.
When first responders arrived, they found Eddie Vergail Stanton Sr., 40, dead, Broom said.
Investigators determined Stanton had been stabbed by Carlton Jerome Gholder, 45, during an altercation. Both men lived in the same apartment, Broom said.
Gholder was arrested and charged with murder. He remains in the Jackson County jail pending an initial appearance before Judge Michael Fondren.
Check back to SunHerald.com for updates to this story.
Comments