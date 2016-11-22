Police want help to solve shooting that critically wounded a man

Police have asked for help to solve a shooting that critically wounded a Harrison County man on West Railroad Street over the weekend.
The man was shot about 6 p.m. Saturday in the 300 block of West Railroad Street.
“We have been unable to speak to the victim because of his medical condition,” Pass Christian Police Chief Tim Hendricks said Tuesday.
The wounded man, 26, is in an intensive-care unit. He was shot twice in the abdomen while he was sitting in a car in front of a home he was visiting, Hendricks said.
Investigators have collected extensive information and are trying to find and interview people they believe were in the area when the man was shot, he said.
The neighborhood is between Church and Henderson avenues, just west of Pass Christian Middle School.
“We have no new information to give out at this time,” he said.
To give a tip, call the Pass Christian police at 228-452-3301.
Or give an anonymous tip by calling Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers at 1-877-787-5898 or give a tip at www.mscoastcrimestoppers.com.
Crime Stoppers offers a reward of up to $1,000 for information leading to a felony arrest. Tipsters can remain anonymous, even while collecting a cash reward.
Robin Fitzgerald: 228-896-2307, @robincrimenews
