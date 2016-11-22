Police want to ID suspects in armed robbery at Broadmoor gas station

Two people are sought in an armed robbery reported Monday night at the Chevron gas station on Kelly Avenue.
The holdup was reported about 7:36 p.m.
Although the suspects’ faces were covered, investigators believe the robbers are men, Gulfport Police Sgt. Joshua Bromen said.
“A clerk was the only one inside the store and she was not injured,” he said.
The convenience store is in the Broadmoor neighborhood just north of Railroad Street.
Two people went inside wearing gloves and masks and one appeared to be holding a gun, he said.
The suspects left with an undisclosed amount of money.
The investigation is continuing.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Gulfport Police Department at 228-868-5959.
Or tipsters can call Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers at 1-877-787-5898. Tipsters also can share information anonymously at www.mscoastcrimestoppers.com.
Robin Fitzgerald: 228-896-2307, @robincrimenews
