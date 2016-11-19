Homeowner gets gun, shoots intruder, is arrested on drug charges

A Gulfport man shot an armed intruder with his own gun Saturday after two men broke into his home, leaving one suspect in the hospital and the other in jail. Then police arrested him.
Gulfport Police Sgt. Josh Bromen said police arrested Ayreon Devonte Davis, 21, and Bradley Allen Loper, 17, both of Biloxi, on armed robbery charges after they attempted to rob a homeowner in the 50 block of 52nd street about 1 a.m. Saturday morning.
Bromen said the homeowner, Logan Tull, 20, was also arrested on a charge of possession with intent to distribute marijuana.
Bromen said the investigation revealed Loper had entered the residence with a firearm and a struggle broke out between him and Tull. Tull was able to get the gun from Loper and shoot him in the leg. Tull held Loper until police arrived, he said.
While investigating the robbery and shooting, officers discovered Tull had an undisclosed amount of marijuana and drug paraphernalia. He was arrested on a charge of possession with the intent to distribute marijuana.
Police arrested Davis when they learned he assisted Loper with the attempted robbery.
Loper is awaiting further medical treatment on his wound and will be processed at a later time. Police transported Tull and Davis to Harrison County jail.
Tull is being held in lieu of a $35,000 bond set by Harrison County Justice Court Judge Brandon Ladner.
Davis is being held in lieu of a $250,000 bond, also set by Ladner.
Justin Vicory: 228-896-2326, @justinvicory
