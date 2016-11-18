Pass Christian man indicted on nine counts of sex charges

A Pass Christian man has been indicted by a Grand Jury on nine counts of felonious sexual crimes.
Kenneth West, 51, was arrested Thursday on five indicted counts of touching a child for lustful purposes and five indicted counts of sexual battery.
West is accused of having sexual contact with two children in 2014, Harrison County sheriff's officials said.
He was arrested in May on a charge of molestation of a child, a charge of rape and two sexual assault charges.
Sheriff Troy Peterson said family members of one child on May 5 contacted sheriff's investigators as well as police authorities from another state.
The investigation revealed West had sexual contact with a child while he lived with the victim in 2014, Peterson said, and sheriff's investigators later learned West had sexual contact with another child during the same period in Harrison County.
Justin Mitchell contributed to this report.
Jeff Clark: 228-896-2329, @thejeffclark
Comments